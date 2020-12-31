Waco-area news briefs: Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters seeking new members

Salvation Army rental assistance

Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.

Convalescent plasma donations

Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and it is being transfused to treat COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies that are believed to help fight the virus. The treatment has shown promise when used similarly against other infections in the past.

Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time. It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days. Carter BloodCare is collecting this plasma for hospitals and their patients in our community.

To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.