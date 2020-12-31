Waco-area news briefs: Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters seeking new members

Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters
The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmaster Club will host a meeting for potential new members at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Waco.
For a Zoom link, email GaryleewebbTM@gmail.com. Toastmasters can help improve public speaking, leadership skills and interpersonal skills.
City offices closed Friday
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day.
Waco Transit will not run bus routes.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will also be closed.
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.
COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Jan. 8 at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
Salvation Army rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Convalescent plasma donations
Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and it is being transfused to treat COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma contains antibodies that are believed to help fight the virus. The treatment has shown promise when used similarly against other infections in the past.
Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time. It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days. Carter BloodCare is collecting this plasma for hospitals and their patients in our community.
To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.
To make a donation appointment, call 817-412-5830, text 800-366-2834 or email ConvalescentPlasma@CarterBloodCare.org.
Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and last Monday of each month at the Waco donor center.
