Waco-area news briefs: Centex Kennel Club dog obedience classes

Dog obedience classes

The Centex Kennel Club will start a six-week dog obedience class Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. It will cover basic commands and manners. Cost is $90.

Proof of vaccinations for rabies, distemper, parvo and hepatitis is required. For more information, call 406-439-7157.

Free skin cancer screenings

Free skin cancer screenings will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Epiphany Dermatology, 7106 Sanger Ave.

Walk-ups are welcome. Appointments may be scheduled at thesunbus.org.

Pre-K Awareness Day

The Junior League of Waco will have a Pre-K Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Junior League of Waco is working to collaborate with all McLennan County public school districts and local organizations that strive to promote pre-kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. Admission to the Mayborn Museum will be free for families with pre-K students zoned for McLennan County public schools.

For more information, go to jlwaco.org.

Waco Parks open houses

Waco Parks and Recreation will have open house events Saturday to showcase its programs and facilities.

The events will include tours of the facilities, opportunity to meet the staff, free food, giveaways, fitness class demos, games, family activities and information on programs.

The open house for South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 254-750-8650. The open house for City of Waco Athletics, 3113 Clay Ave., will run from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 254-750-5875.

