Waco-area news briefs: Central Christian hosts market fair Saturday

MCC free holiday concert

McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave.

Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets.

The concert is free.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will mark World AIDS Day on Friday by providing free rapid HIV tests.

People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last.

For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Singing Seniors concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.

Food manager class deadlines

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Deadline to register is Wednesday.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination.

Reserve your space by calling 254-757-5180.

Central's Market Saturday

Central's Market at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3.

Central's Market is a craft fair, casserole and bake sale, raffle, and lunch all rolled into one.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling unique, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor as well as Christmas items to make your shopping easy.

The bake sale offers pies, cakes and sweet treats for your holiday gatherings, homemade salsa and more.

Brunch & Style show

Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary hosts a Brunch & Style Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1312 Dallas St.

Admission costs $15.

Call 254-752-1792 for more information.

Hewitt tree lighting

The City of Hewitt's annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hewitt Park.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will be accepting donations. Cookies and hot cocoa will also be served.