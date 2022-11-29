Waco-area news briefs: Central Christian to hold market, fair Saturday

MCC free holiday concert

McLennan Community College Singers will perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave.

There will be choirs, soloists, hand bells and piano duets.

The concert is free.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will mark World AIDS Day on Friday by providing free rapid HIV tests.

People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last.

For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Singing Seniors concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.

Food manager class deadlines

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Dec. 12 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Deadline to register is Wednesday.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination.

To reserve a space, call 254-757-5180.

Central's Market Saturday

Central's Market at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Central's Market is a craft fair, casserole and bake sale, raffle and lunch all rolled into one.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and Christmas items to make shopping easy.

The bake sale will offer pies, cakes and other sweet treats for holiday gatherings, homemade salsa and more.

Brunch & Style show

The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary will have a Brunch & Style Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1312 Dallas St.

Admission costs $15.

For more information, call 254-752-1792.

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. is Dec. 7 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.