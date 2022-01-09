Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Choral Society hosting auditions Monday

Mission Waco MLK Day event
Mission Waco will have its annual events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Performances and speakers are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., before a free lunch, a panel of local church leaders speaking from 11:45 to 1, and a variety of community service projects from 1:15 to 3:30.
There is no cost, and anyone can attend any portion of the day. For more information, email groups@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900.
TxDOT installing barriers
Texas Department of Transportation crews will install low-profile barriers on Loop 340 at the Beverly Drive U-turn and the U-turn near Imperial Drive beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
The work will require intermittent closures controlled by flaggers. The barrier installation will protect workers as they start on a new overpass above the railroad tracks. The work is for the mall-to-mall project, a $46 million addition of continuous frontage roads along State Highway 6 from U.S. Highway 84 to Bagby Avenue.
Homespun Quilters' Guild
The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
H.D. Wilbanks will speak about Australian fabrics. Visitors are welcome.
Choral Society auditions
Auditions for the Central Texas Choral Society will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave. The community choir will be preparing G. F. Handel’s Easter "Messiah" and a second half of lighter numbers.
For more information, email centexchoralsociety@gmail.com.
