Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Choral Society to hold auditions Monday

Bagby Avenue ramp closing

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Highway 6/Loop 340 eastbound off-ramp for Bagby Avenue on Wednesday to prepare the area for upcoming traffic switches. Eastbound motorists will access Bagby Avenue by exiting at Imperial Drive and taking a new section of frontage road, including a new bridge, to Bagby.

The Bagby off-ramp will remain closed until summer.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive, and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

CRRC dinner, movie

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a dinner and a movie, showing the film "Black Boys" on Monday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Discussion will follow. Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Choral Society auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave. Signups are available in advance or on-site.

The community choir will be performing works by Franz Joseph Haydn on May 21. For more information, email centexchoralsociety@gmail.com.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

The speaker will be Stephanie Hackney, of Hobbs Batting. Visitors are always welcome.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Harrison Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Anyone interested in growing and using herbs is welcome to attend a meeting and become a member.