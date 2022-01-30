Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Food Bank announces distribution sites, times

Father-daughter dance

Fathers and daughters can enjoy food, music, and crafts at a father-daughter dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.

The theme of the dance is To the Moon and Back. Tickets cost $30 each, and the event is open to all ages.

For more information, email events@woodwaytexas.gov or call 254-399-9204.

Food distribution times, sites

The Central Texas mobile food pantry will distribute free food at two locations Wednesday, and two locations Friday. It is designed as a drive-thru event, however, anyone who walks to the distributions will be given food as well. The distribution will include a variety of fresh and staple foods.

Distribution sites and times:

Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., VA Clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, Waco.; 10 to 11 a.m., Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck.

Friday, 10 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Mart, 701 E. Texas Ave.; 10 to 11 a.m., Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St.