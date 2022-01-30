Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Food Bank announces distribution sites, times

Father-daughter dance
Fathers and daughters can enjoy food, music, and crafts at a father-daughter dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
The theme of the dance is To the Moon and Back. Tickets cost $30 each, and the event is open to all ages.
For more information, email events@woodwaytexas.gov or call 254-399-9204.
Food distribution times, sites
The Central Texas mobile food pantry will distribute free food at two locations Wednesday, and two locations Friday. It is designed as a drive-thru event, however, anyone who walks to the distributions will be given food as well. The distribution will include a variety of fresh and staple foods.
Distribution sites and times:
Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., VA Clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, Waco.; 10 to 11 a.m., Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck.
Friday, 10 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Mart, 701 E. Texas Ave.; 10 to 11 a.m., Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St.
The food bank is also seeking volunteers to help with the effort. For more information, call 512-684-2509.
GreifShare class starting
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will start a GriefShare class Tuesday. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday for 13 weeks.
To preregister, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.
Waco Rotary Club
McGregor Mayor Jim Hering will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Hering will discuss the change and growth McGregor is experiencing from both an industrial and residential point of view and what the future might hold.
Lunch costs $20. For more information, call 254-776-2115.
