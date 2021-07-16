Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for mobile pantries

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.

The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.

For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.

First Methodist VBS

First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.

East Waco Farmers Market

The East Waco Farmers Market, 500 Elm Ave., will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for its summer farm workshops. Workshop topics include beekeeping, gardening in rich soil, growing in a high tunnel and others pertaining to gardening.

The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

