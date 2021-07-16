Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for mobile pantries

Food bank seeking volunteers
The Central Texas Food Bank is seeking local volunteers to assist with its mobile food pantries in McLennan, Limestone and Freestone counties.
Mobile food site times and locations are:
Waco VA Clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first Wednesday of every month.
Living Faith Chapel, 3314 Franklin Ave., Waco, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second Friday of every month.
Waco TSTC, Corner of Crest and Airline drives, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. third Tuesday of every month.
Groesbeck Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first Wednesday of every month.
Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., first Friday of every month.
First United Methodist Church in Mart, 701 E. Texas Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., first Tuesday of every month.
Sign up at http://greaterwacoarea.cafb.volunteerhub.com.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
First Methodist VBS
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.
East Waco Farmers Market
The East Waco Farmers Market, 500 Elm Ave., will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for its summer farm workshops. Workshop topics include beekeeping, gardening in rich soil, growing in a high tunnel and others pertaining to gardening.
The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.