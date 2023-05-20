Sunset Memorial Ceremony

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

The group will render military honors to the 83 Waco-area soldiers who were killed in action in Vietnam and are listed on the memorial. Members of the community are also encouraged to honor by name any military members who have passed on.

For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.

Imperial Drive access closing

The Texas Department of Transportation will close access to Imperial Drive from Highway 6 on Monday morning as part of the Mall to Mall project to build continuous frontage road bridges and reconstruct Highway 6 from Bagby Avenue to Waco Drive.

Frontage road traffic will not be able to turn onto Imperial Drive, and Imperial Drive traffic will not be able to access the Highway 6 frontage road during the closure. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.

Orchestra, choral concert

The Bluebonnet Philharmonic Orchestra will partner with the Central Texas Choral Society for “An Evening at the Esterházy Castle” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Admission is $10, and tickets will be available at the door.

The program, featuring a 40 piece symphony and 70 member choir, will highlight three works by Viennese classical composer Franz Joseph Haydn. The choir will sing, accompanied by the orchestra, Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass” and “Te Deum.” The orchestra will then play Haydn’s “Symphony 104.”

Art Guild workshop

The Art Guild of Central Texas will have a workshop on perspective by Julian Rosas from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Central Presbyterian Church Garden Room, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $10 for nonmembers. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Texas German Society

The local chapter of the Texas German Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Speaker Diane Hartman will share relics and stories about her German ancestors.

For more information, call 254-772-7257.

Blood pressure program

Greater Waco YMCA is sponsoring a Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program that will start Tuesday and continue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776- 6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Donate pull-tabs

The Waco McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 3 to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association’s Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Shakespeare in the Park

The Wild Imaginings theater company will present "Julius Caesar" at 7:30 p.m. June 1-4 at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, next to the Waco Suspension Bridge downtown.

The Shakespeare in the Park production will stage the classic play as a modern-day feminist story set in the halls of a local sorority house, rather than ancient Rome. The group's goal is to make the classic work relatable to contemporary audiences.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor performance.