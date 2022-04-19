Waco-area news briefs: Chamber, city to offer free shredding Friday

Medicare enrollment session

A general Medicare education meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Shelter calls 'Code Red'

The Humane Society of Central Texas has called a "Code Red" at the animal shelter at 2032 Circle Road. Humane Society officials report the shelter is close to critical capacity and is continuing to waive adoption fees until further notice.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free shredding event

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and city of Waco will provide free shredding services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in front of the chamber building, 101 S. Third St.

Cardboard, confidential paperwork, cellphones, thumb drives, floppy disks and compact discs are among the items that can be professionally shredded.

'Porch Tales' Saturday

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will hold "Porch Tales" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

The family-friendly event is free and features an open mic invitation for stories or poems.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

'Beauty of Hispanic Culture'

The Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “The Beauty of Hispanic Culture," from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 28 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Dinner is provided by the coalition's board, with music from the Connally Middle School band, speaker Omar Garcia, an interview with World War II veteran Paul Davila and indigenous drumming by Isabel Torres.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903.

