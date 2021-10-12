 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Children's Garden Fair at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Children's Garden Fair at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place

  • 0

Toys for Tots assistance

McLennan County families needing help providing Christmas toys for their children can stop by The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, to pick up a Toys for Tots letter which provides an appointment and details to apply for help.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Children's Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 13th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.

All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Operation Roof Readiness

Each year through Operation Building Bridges, Johnson Roofing installs a new roof on a veteran's home. The company has launched an essay contest called “Operation Roof Readiness.” Central Texans are encouraged to write a 100-word essay about a veteran who needs a new roof and email it to OperationRoofReadiness@JRoof.com by Friday. Johnson Roofing will announce the winner on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

Parkinson's program

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan speak at 3 p.m. Thursday at The Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

A 30-minute social with refreshments will follow the program.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Christmas toys

Local families who need help providing Christmas toys for their children can visit The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, to pick up an appointment letter.

Get more information at waco-tx.toysfortots.org or 254-756-7271.

Submit items to goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert