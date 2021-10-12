Waco-area news briefs: Children's Garden Fair at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place

Toys for Tots assistance
McLennan County families needing help providing Christmas toys for their children can stop by The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, to pick up a Toys for Tots letter which provides an appointment and details to apply for help.
For more information, call 254-756-7271.
Children's Garden Fair
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 13th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.
All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Operation Roof Readiness
Each year through Operation Building Bridges, Johnson Roofing installs a new roof on a veteran's home. The company has launched an essay contest called “Operation Roof Readiness.” Central Texans are encouraged to write a 100-word essay about a veteran who needs a new roof and email it to OperationRoofReadiness@JRoof.com by Friday. Johnson Roofing will announce the winner on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.
Parkinson's program
The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan speak at 3 p.m. Thursday at The Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
A 30-minute social with refreshments will follow the program.
For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.
