Waco-area news briefs: Children's Garden Fair at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place

Toys for Tots assistance

McLennan County families needing help providing Christmas toys for their children can stop by The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, to pick up a Toys for Tots letter which provides an appointment and details to apply for help.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Children's Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 13th annual Children's Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from Cameron Park Clubhouse.

All activities will be outdoor, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Operation Roof Readiness

Each year through Operation Building Bridges, Johnson Roofing installs a new roof on a veteran's home. The company has launched an essay contest called “Operation Roof Readiness.” Central Texans are encouraged to write a 100-word essay about a veteran who needs a new roof and email it to OperationRoofReadiness@JRoof.com by Friday. Johnson Roofing will announce the winner on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

Parkinson's program