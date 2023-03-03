Newcomers RSVP Monday

Waco Newcomers and Neighbors will have a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost is $25 and includes a buffet lunch. Reservation deadline is 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Jon Singletary, dean of Baylor University's Diana Garland School of Social Work since 2015, will speak.

To make a reservation, call 719-210-7928 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com.

Crawfish for CASA

The annual Crawfish for CASA fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County will feature 1980s cover band The Spazmatics, plus crawfish and other Cajun delicacies.

The event will start at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. It will also include an auction, open bar and buffet, and dancing.

Tickets cost $125 per person. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/crawfish4casa2023. For more information, call 254-304-7982 or email recruiter@casaforeverychild.org.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco's annual celebration banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The keynote speaker is Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Indivdual tickets are $60 and available at brushfire.com/missionwaco, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call Joyce Brammer at 254-753-4900.

Storytime for spring break

Children's librarians from the Waco-McLennan County Library will lead storytimes and free tours of local attractions starting at 10:30 a.m. daily during spring break.

Monday: McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tuesday: Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail

Thursday: Bear Habitat, Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade

Friday: Storywalk celebration at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

CRRC trade show

A trade show fundraiser hosted by the Community Race Relations Coalition will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia, Funko Pop figures, tumblers, wooden toys, vintage jewelry, collectibles, small antiques, arts and crafts will be sold. Concessions will be available.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.