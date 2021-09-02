Waco-area news briefs: China Spring ISD hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Texas State Technical College Student Recreation Center, 3801 Campus Drive
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Church, 901 Colcord Ave.
- Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Loving Kindness Ministries, 3220 N. 15th St.
Shepherd’s Heart car raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at 1401 N. 34th St. The drawing is Saturday.
Kiwanis Seniors golf tournament
A Kiwanis of Waco Seniors golf tournament will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Battle Lake golf course in Mart.
Entry fee for the four-man scramble is $100 per person. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund.
For more information, call Bob Crevier at 817-991-1342.
Monday Tribune-Herald online only
Monday’s Tribune-Herald will publish online only, in observance of Labor Day. The digital edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com. Regular print publication and office hours will resume Tuesday.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.