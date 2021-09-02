Waco-area news briefs: China Spring ISD hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Texas State Technical College Student Recreation Center, 3801 Campus Drive

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Church, 901 Colcord Ave.

Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Loving Kindness Ministries, 3220 N. 15th St.

Shepherd’s Heart car raffle

Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at 1401 N. 34th St. The drawing is Saturday.

Kiwanis Seniors golf tournament