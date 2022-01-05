Waco-area news briefs: Chipping of the Green tree recycling set for Saturday

Recycle Christmas lights
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., is accepting old, broken Christmas lights for recycling Friday through Sunday as its Wild Lights event wraps up for the season.
There is a drop-off station in the plaza near the zoo entrance.
Stress-Busting caregiver class
The Area Agency on Aging will kick off a new Stress-Busting class Monday for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions. It is a nine-week class that will meet from 2 to 3:40 p.m. each Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free.
To enroll, call 254-723-2876.
Group delays registration
Baylor Singing Seniors has delayed its registration date to Feb. 7.
Registration will take place at First Methodist Church in Woodway, 21000 Woodway Drive.
Chipping of the Green
The city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful will have their annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
Residents who recycle live Christmas trees will get a free bag of mulch as a token of appreciation. The service is free.
Maker's Edge open house
Maker's Edge, 1800 Austin Ave., Suite 3, will have an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature live tool demos, maker activities and tours of the space.
Parking can be found in front of Maker's Edge off 18th Street or in the back parking lot behind the space off Austin Ave.
Pro-Life Waco
It Takes a Family founder Monica Cline will speak during a Pro-Life Waco meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
Lunch will be served at noon and costs $3.
For more information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
