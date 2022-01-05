Waco-area news briefs: Chipping of the Green tree recycling set for Saturday

Recycle Christmas lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., is accepting old, broken Christmas lights for recycling Friday through Sunday as its Wild Lights event wraps up for the season.

There is a drop-off station in the plaza near the zoo entrance.

Stress-Busting caregiver class

The Area Agency on Aging will kick off a new Stress-Busting class Monday for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions. It is a nine-week class that will meet from 2 to 3:40 p.m. each Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free.

To enroll, call 254-723-2876.

Group delays registration

Baylor Singing Seniors has delayed its registration date to Feb. 7.

Registration will take place at First Methodist Church in Woodway, 21000 Woodway Drive.

Chipping of the Green

The city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful will have their annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.