Waco-area news briefs: Choral Society virtual rehearsal

Shared Interest Group on travel
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will offer a Zoom Shared Interest Group about Travel that will meet monthly starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
It will be an opportunity to hear about the travels of others or to share tips for future travel. Registration for the group is free but must be made on the program’s website, baylor.edu/lifelonglearning. Registered participants will receive an email verification with the Zoom link.
Dr. Judith Staples will facilitate the first meeting of the group.
For more information, call 710-6440.
Pro-Life Waco Day of Remembrance
Pro-Life Waco will observe the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel’s Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The event will be observed in more than 100 cities. The local event will also celebrate the current half-year suspension of abortions at Planned Parenthood in Waco.
Along with local voices, the headline speaker will be Heather Hobbs of Save The 1.
For more information, contact John Pisciotta 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Choral Society virtual rehearsal
The fall season for the Central Texas Choral Society will start with a virtual rehearsal from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.
There will be no auditions for this part of the season, and all members of the community are invited to join. The ensemble will be working on a virtual recording of Dan Forrest's "The Music of Living," including involvement from the composer. The virtual event will include a conversation with Baylor University professor Lynne Gackle, president of the American Choral Directors Association, who will join the Zoom gathering to share insight on the state of singing during the pandemic.
The choir will also hold virtual rehearsals Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.
For information, email David Guess at centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com.
Young Marine registration Saturday
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St. from boys and girls ages 8–18 interested in joining the program.
For more information, call 405-0649.
