Waco-area news briefs: Christian Community Development focus of 10-hour course

Bellmead Family Dog Day

Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.

The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways, lots of dogs and a microchip clinic.

Ladies Koinonia Reunion

God’s House of Prayer Church women’s ministry will present Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St.

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

NAACP justice series

Waco NAACP will present “Who Let George Zimmerman Go?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.

The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Community development class