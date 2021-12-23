Waco-area news briefs: Christmas Day feast at The Salvation Army

Sykora pancake breakfast

Sykora Family Ford will have its 24th annual Christmas Eve pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday at 519 S. George Kacir Drive in West.

The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

The breakfast will offer both in-person and drive-thru service.

Tribune-Herald closed Friday

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.

Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Dec. 31.

Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events.

Health district holiday break