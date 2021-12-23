Waco-area news briefs: Christmas Day feast at The Salvation Army

Sykora pancake breakfast
Sykora Family Ford will have its 24th annual Christmas Eve pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday at 519 S. George Kacir Drive in West.
The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.
The breakfast will offer both in-person and drive-thru service.
Tribune-Herald closed Friday
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.
Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.
Safe Ride Home available
Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Dec. 31.
Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events.
Health district holiday break
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be closed Friday and Monday for Christmas, but will resume its vaccination clinic hours Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, including boosters, are available to people 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.
Salvation Army meal
The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Day community lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
Volunteers will arrive at 8 a.m. for setup. The meal will take place under a tent and outdoor pavilion, featuring a full traditional holiday feast.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.