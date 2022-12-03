Waco-area news briefs: Christmas Lights in the Village to debut Friday at Mayborn Museum

Waco Wonderland
Waco Wonderland will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a petting zoo open from 2 to 5 p.m.
The event is free, with $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. The snow tube hill ride will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hewitt tree lighting
The city of Hewitt’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.
Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations.
Medicare class
A Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
It is strictly an education class, with no sales pitches and no third-party vendors. Anyone at or approaching the eligibility age of 65 should attend to ask questions about the federal program.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.
Legal Advice Clinic
A free Legal Advice Clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
The event is sponsored by Greater Waco Legal Services.
To make an appointment, call 254-733-2828.
Service of Consolation
A Service of Consolation will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th A St.
Christmas reminds many of loss, grief and loneliness. People who find themselves feeling weary this Christmas season are invited to attend for a time of quiet reflection, candle lighting and remembrance.
Mayborn Christmas lights
Christmas Lights in the Village will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Admission costs $10 for adults and children, $8 for seniors. Museum members and Baylor University students get in for $5.
The stroll through the village will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food for purchase from local vendors.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Waco will have a Breakfast With Santa event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.
Cost is $5. There will be food, a hot chocolate bar, activities, crafts and a vendor market.
For more information, call 254-753-5166.
