Waco-area news briefs: Christmas show in Cameron

Milam theater live performance
Milam Community Theater children's troupe presents Junie B. Jones' "Jingle Bells Batman Smells!" Friday through Sunday at the Williams Event Center in Cameron.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at the door via check or cash.
Performance times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Masks are required.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
COVID-19 testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Tuesday: Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, drive-thru; Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St., walk-up.
Wednesday: Heart O’ Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive in Elm Mott, walk-up; Family of Faith Worship Center.
Thursday: McGregor Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor, walk-up: Family of Faith Worship Center.
Pandemic press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined Dr. Ben Wilson of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer with Ascension Providence and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.
The press conference is available at www.wccc.tv.
BEF education raffle
The Brazos Education Foundation is holding its annual “Education 4 Everyone” Raffle. Four people will win one of four prizes including a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 – 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27” Yukon Outdoor Firepit, a $500 gift card and a $300 gift certificate.
Raffle tickets are $10, or three for $25. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 14. Raffle drawing will be held Dec. 15.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brazosfoundation.org/2020-raffle/.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.