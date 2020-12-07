Waco-area news briefs: Christmas show in Cameron

Milam theater live performance

Milam Community Theater children's troupe presents Junie B. Jones' "Jingle Bells Batman Smells!" Friday through Sunday at the Williams Event Center in Cameron.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at the door via check or cash.

Performance times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Masks are required.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.

For more information, call 754-1454.

COVID-19 testing sites

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.