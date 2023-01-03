Waco-area news briefs: Christmas tree recycling downtown Saturday

Robertson DRT meets

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Methodist Church Downtown Campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Author Gerald Reading Powell will speak. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Chipping of the Green

Keep Waco Beautiful, the city of Waco and Truett Services are sponsoring the annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Christmas tree recycling event is free, and no registration is necessary. A team will unload trees and mulch them on-site.

MCC scholarship period

The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2023-24 academic year scholarships through midnight Jan. 15 at the foundation's website, https://mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in. An MCC-issued student ID and e-mail address are required to apply.

The foundation will offer a second application period May 1-15, but May applicants will not be eligible for all scholarship opportunities.

For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Patrick Koon at 254-299-8818 or pkoon@mclennan.edu.

Pro-Life Waco

Claire Culwell, an abortion survivor, will speak during the Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering at St. Mary’s, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Lunch will start at noon and costs $5 for adults. The program will start at 12:45 p.m. Reservations are not required.

For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com or text 254-644-0407.

Gene Dillard demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a portrait demonstration by Gene Dillard from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Dillard will paint a portrait of an event attendee. The event is free to members and first-time visitors, $10 for the general public.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

CRRT dinner, movie

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host Dinner and a Movie, showing the film "Black Boys" on Jan. 9 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. Dinner will be provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Discussion will follow. Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.