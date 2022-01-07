Waco-area news briefs: Christmas tree recycling Saturday at Cobbs

Chipping of the Green
The city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful will have their annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
Residents who recycle live Christmas trees will get a free bag of mulch as a token of appreciation. The service is free.
Maker’s Edge open house
Maker’s Edge, 1800 Austin Ave., Suite 3, will have an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Parking can be found in front off 18th Street or in a back parking lot behind the space off Austin Avenue.
DivorceCare class planned
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will start a DivorceCare class at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 13-week video-based support group program is intended to let participants find counsel to manage emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making.
To register or ask questions, contact Lana Zimmerman at 254-709-3088 or lanazimm@gmail.com.
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.
The free show will include exhibitors showcasing products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers.
Special needs art class
Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Cost is $15, and registration ends Saturday.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church in Hewitt, 9301 Panther Way, will start a new 13-week GriefShare session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
To pre-register, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.
