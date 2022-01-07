Waco-area news briefs: Christmas tree recycling Saturday at Cobbs

Chipping of the Green

The city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful will have their annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.

Residents who recycle live Christmas trees will get a free bag of mulch as a token of appreciation. The service is free.

Maker’s Edge open house

Maker’s Edge, 1800 Austin Ave., Suite 3, will have an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Parking can be found in front off 18th Street or in a back parking lot behind the space off Austin Avenue.

DivorceCare class planned

First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will start a DivorceCare class at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 13-week video-based support group program is intended to let participants find counsel to manage emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making.

To register or ask questions, contact Lana Zimmerman at 254-709-3088 or lanazimm@gmail.com.

MidTex Farm & Ranch Show