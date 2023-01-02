Waco-area news briefs: Christmas trees recycling available Saturday at Heritage Square

Waco Rotary Club

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Nick Florence, a former Baylor University quarterback and now Baylor director of development, will discuss the latest on the 7,000-seat mixed-use Foster Pavilion, which will be home to Baylor's basketball teams and, in conjunction with the city of Waco, be used for a variety of events and concerts.

The meeting is free, but lunch costs $20. Reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Waco Stars Dance Club

Waco Stars Square Dance Club will return to dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.

Former dancers and new interested dancers are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 254-715-2749.

Robertson DRT meets

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Methodist Church Downtown Campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Author Gerald Reading Powell will speak. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Chipping of the Green

Keep Waco Beautiful, the city of Waco and Truett Services are sponsoring the annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Christmas tree recycling event is free, and no registration is necessary. A team will unload trees and mulch them on-site.

YMCA diabetes program

A yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program will start Jan. 16 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The program is intended to help people at risk for developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.

Entry is based on a blood value or risk assessment score. Meetings will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Kitchen volunteers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7.

To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.