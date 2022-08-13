Waco-area news briefs: Church of the Assumption Feast Day Festival Sunday in West

Feast Day Festival

A Church of the Assumption Feast Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

The event is sponsored by the West Church of the Assumption.

A home cooked fried or baked chicken and sausage dinner with all of the trimmings will be served. To-go orders available at 11 a.m., and dine-in will start at 11:30. Plates cost $12 for adults and $8 for children. Street tacos and nachos will be served after 3.

A live auction will start at 12:15. There will be playground equipment, water slides, bingo and a country store.

For more information, contact Mary Kolar at 254-855-5477 or marykolar57@yahoo.com.

Caritas seeks volunteers

Caritas is looking for volunteers. For more information, call 254-753-4593 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its monthly Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Mark Barnett & the MCMG Seed Bank Team will present the program, Fall Bloomers: Native Plants, Perennials and how to gather seeds.

Barnett, a graduate of Texas State Technical College with a degree in floriculture and ornamental horticulture and a Master Gardener since 1996, will use the knowledge gained from his 30-plus years of professional gardening experience to give an overview of some of the best native plants and perennials for Central Texas and tips for helping them flourish. He was a founding member of McLennan County Master Gardeners in 1996.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. For more information, call 254-757-5180.