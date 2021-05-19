Waco-area news briefs: Church soliciting homes for cleanup effort

Master Gardeners plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.
Cash and checks accepted.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations
Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.
Free vision screenings Saturday
Over 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention from through Saturday at the Waco Convention Center.
Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday in the Chisholm Ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.
Church in the City Day
Church Under the Bridge's annual Church in the City Day is Sunday, from 9:45 a.m. to noon.
People with special needs, including mowing, tree trimming, small repairs, litter pick up, gardening, etc. can contact the church office at (254) 235-7818 to request being a work site to receive help. There will also be activities for children in various housing complexes.
Medicare class on Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging hosts a free Medicare education class Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.
This is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs, with information supplied by local experts.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (254) 292-1843.
