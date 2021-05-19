Waco-area news briefs: Church soliciting homes for cleanup effort

Master Gardeners plant sale

The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.

A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.

Cash and checks accepted.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations

Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.

Free vision screenings Saturday

Over 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention from through Saturday at the Waco Convention Center.