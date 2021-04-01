Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge baptismal service Sunday

Easter baptism service

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptismal service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service.

The church will not meet Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos. For more information, call 235-7818.

Styrofoam recycling Saturday

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side.

Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.

The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Victorious Life EasterFest

Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, will have EasterFest 2021 starting at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.