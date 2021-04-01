Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge baptismal service Sunday

Easter baptism service
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptismal service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service.
The church will not meet Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos. For more information, call 235-7818.
Styrofoam recycling Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Victorious Life EasterFest
Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, will have EasterFest 2021 starting at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
It will start with a special church service and then move outside for an interactive retelling of Christ's journey to the resurrection. A celebration with food trucks, games and an Easter egg hunt will follow. The church will provide families with eggs to hide and hunt. Register for a free basket at vlcwaco.com.
Kickball tournament
The China Spring Youth Athletic Association will have a co-ed adult kickball tournament fundraiser Saturday.
It will be an opportunity for the community and surrounding area to preview new turf infields installed with money from a Hometown Strong grant from Pilgrim's Pride.
An Easter egg hunt will kick off the event at 9 a.m., and the kickball tournament will follow.
The kickball entry fee is $20 for an individual and $250 for a team of at least 10. Teams must have at least four women playing at all times.
For more information, email kissqt1@yahoo.com.
Free night tours of wetlands
Cameron Park Zoo employees will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. every Friday this month.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
