Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge sending work teams into the community Sunday

Church in the community

Church Under the Bridge will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., then send work teams across the city to serve the community, particularly the underserved.

The church will regather at noon for a picnic at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. There will not be a worship service at Magnolia Market on Sunday.

TSA PreCheck enrollment

The Transportation Security Administration will offer TSA PreCheck enrollment at Waco Regional Airport Monday through Friday.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

To register, go to tsa.gov/precheck and schedule an appointment for the upcoming enrollment event. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. The application fee is $85.

Summer arts camp

A Mission Waco Creative Arts Summer Camp, featuring a choice of theater, dance, art or a mix for youth ages 6-17, will run form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 8 at Mission Waco Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.

The cost is $40 per child.

To register, go to forms.gle/wEmaeXZx4T8hFpQL8.

Genealogical Society program

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a virtual presentation by author Jonah Barnes, on family history for children, at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The free program is for genealogists, educators and parents who want to interest the younger generation in their family history.

For more information, call 254-745-6018.

