Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge sets 'Reconciliation Sunday'

Testing to resume Monday

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.

Downsville VFD chili lunch

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.

Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.

Because of coronavirus concerns, all order will be to-go this year.

For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.

Railroad exhibit at Mayborn

Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ Mini Mayborn Express is open through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.