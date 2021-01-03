Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge sets 'Reconciliation Sunday'

Testing to resume Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all order will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ Mini Mayborn Express is open through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The display includes a small train track that guests can operate and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
MCC scholarship applications open
The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships through the Foundation's website, www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources. The scholarship application will be available until midnight Jan. 15, 2021.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer, and many more criteria.
For more information, call 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Church Under the Bridge service
Church Under the Bridge will hold its annual “Reconciliation Sunday” worship service on Sunday, Jan 17, at 10:30 a.m., at the outdoor pavilion at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., to focus on the church’s role to address racial and economic disparities.
Call 235-7818 for more information.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.