Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge to host Racial Reconciliation Sunday service

Cultural cooking class

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class showcases the flavors of various cultures, including how to cook specific dishes while focusing on the culture they represent. The focus for January’s class is India. The class is free and open to the public. No registration required.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road. Roxanne Glaser, known as the SuperDoodleGirl, will give the program.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Free job training

Texas Workforce Solutions will offer free specialized help for job seekers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Texas Democratic Women

Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the meeting room of the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. All are welcome.

Reconciliation Sunday

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Racial Reconciliation Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under Interstate 35 at South Fifth St.

Daniel Hill, assistant professor of Christian theology at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, is the guest speaker. Baylor emeritus professor Robert Darden will also present a portion of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project.