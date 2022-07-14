Waco-area news briefs: Church Under the Bridge to host Recovery Sunday service

Community outreach clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has teamed up with Prosper Waco to for a community outreach clinic event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive. The event honors Henrietta Napier, the first African American public health care nurse in McLennan County.

It will include COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines, health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health services, lactation and doula services, substance use services and more.

Cooling centers open

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have a cooling center open from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Recover Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge’s annual Recovery Sunday worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Medicare enrollment class

An educational meeting for people eligible to enroll in Medicare will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will cover Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D. It is not a sales pitch but a chance to learn about federal programs available to people about to turn 65.

The class is free, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.