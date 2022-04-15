Waco-area news briefs: City accepting applications to join Youth Council

Sertoma Club Kite Festival

The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is hosting its annual kite festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the HOTMAC Airport, 3400 Overflow Road.

The event will include food, kids' activities, contests and music.

Hewitt Easter egg hunt

Educators Credit Union will hold a community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewitt Park with the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, Raising Cane’s and the city.

The event is open to anyone age 12 and younger. The hunt will start on the back walking path area.

Free clothing, shoes Saturday

Brothers for Others Waco will have a community outreach event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Devorsky Park, at the corner of Elling Drive and Parrish Street in Bellmead.

There will be an Easter egg hunt and a giveaway of clothes and shoes.

Easter sunrise service

Bosqueville Baptist Church, Bosqueville United Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bosqueville Cemetery on Rock Creek Road.

For more information, call 254-756-4710 or email bosquevillebc@gmail.com.

Historic Waco spring lecture

Historic Waco Foundation presents its spring lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

This year’s topic focuses on the important educational institutions that helped make Waco what it is today.

Youth Council applications

The city of Waco is seeking dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated teens to join the 2022-23 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is May 2.

Information and applications are available at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp. For questions, email WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.