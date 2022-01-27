Waco-area news briefs: City adult softball league forming for spring

Democratic candidates speak

Candidates in the March 1 Democratic primary for statewide and local offices will speak and meet with voters at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Doors open at 5:30. Masks are required. For more information, call the McLennan County Democratic Party office at 254-301-7648.

Free income tax help

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including e-filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, contact Dan Puhl, accounting instructor and program coordinator at Tarleton-Waco, at 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.

Assistance also will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19.