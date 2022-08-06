Waco-area news briefs: City community centers accepting registration for after-school camps

Youth flag football

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation youth flag football, which will kick off Sept. 17. The program is available to children ages 5 to 14.

Registration is $50 per player through Aug. 26, and $60 per player Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave. Registration forms and information is available at www.teamsideline.com/waco.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Mother's Day Out

The Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start the week of Aug. 22 and will follow the Waco ISD schedule.

Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Aug. 22 for kids ages 5 to 13. The monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities. Space is limited.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.