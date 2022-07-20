Waco-area news briefs: City cooling center open through Sunday

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the city of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

Saturday and Sunday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

'A Little Dead' screening

Deep in the Heart Film Festival will screen the award-winning short film "A Little Dead" at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., as part of the festival's "Saturday Night Fright" block. The suspense/horror film has strong mental health themes throughout.

General admission tickets are $10, $5 for students and military members.

Voter registration drive

The McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women are sponsoring a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the party headquarters at Westview Village, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Call 254-772-6955.

Back-to-school picnic

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its annual Community Barbecue and Back-To-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway.

Guests will enjoy a fresh summer meal and will leave with a backpack stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.