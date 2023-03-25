Easter egg hunts

The city of Waco will host Easter egg hunts for children age 13 and under Saturday, April 1, at the following locations:

10 a.m., South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

11 a.m., Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., including prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny

noon, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., including family carnival games, activities and prizes.

Beekeeping school

The annual Central Texas Beekeepers School will be held from. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about them.

Early admission is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. The cost is $35 for students older than 12, including college students, while children younger than 12 attending with a parent are $15. Registration fees increase after Wednesday.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Crawfish for CASA

The annual Crawfish for CASA fundraiser, benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Base events center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature crawfish and other Cajun delicacies, live music by ’80s cover band the Spazmatics, plus an auction, open bar, buffet and dancing.

Tickets cost $125 per person. For more information, call 254-304-7982 or email recruiter@casaforeverychild.org.

Medicare class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit

Entries for the annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of the Climate, can be delivered Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, to Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., where the show will run April 4 through April 29.

Artists are eligible for more than a dozen awards up to $1,000, and may sell their art. Complete instructions are available at www.friendsoftheclimate.org.