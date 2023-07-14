Zoo 30th birthday

Cameron Park Zoo will celebrate its 30th birthday Saturday and Sunday with live music, food and face painting, as well as 30% off daily admission price at the gate.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-750-8400.

Doris Miller input sought

The city of Waco is seeking community input on the next phase of the Doris Miller Community Center.

Residents are asked to take a 10-question survey, available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYF58XX, to set priorities for outdoor spaces, including aquatic opportunities.

Hispanic street names

Turner Brothers Development will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The developers are seeking input from the community in selecting Hispanic street names for the planned housing development on the site of the former Floyd Casey Stadium.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, email daniela@tbretexas.

DAR lineage workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Reservations are helpful for planning but not required. For more information, call 254-709-4208 or email HenryDownsVIS@gmail.com.

Church giving backpacks

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

For more information, call 254-315-7837.

Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park and take in music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

Cooling center extended

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have extended availability of their cooling center through July 21, with the exception of Saturday. The center is open from 1 to 8 p.m. at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. It will not operate Saturday.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge will hold its annual Recovery Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. July 16 under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth Street. The service celebrates people who are overcoming addictions and the sponsors and organizations that have supported their recovery. The service is open to everyone.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Westphalia blood drive

The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will sponsor a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000.

The council will provide breakfast tacos starting at 9 a.m. to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.

A photo ID is required to donate. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

Vacation Bible School

“Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game” is the theme of Vacation Bible School for fourth through sixth graders at Moldbreakers Fellowship, 7509 E. Fairway Road in Woodway.

Meeting times are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, email mbf254kids@gmail.com.

NARFE to meet Tuesday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend.