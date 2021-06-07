Waco-area news briefs: City hosts celebration Tuesday for champion MCC baseball team

City celebrates MCC title
The City of Waco and McLennan Community College will celebrate the Highlander baseball team's 2021 JUCO World Series Championship on Tuesday at The Backyard, 511 S, Eighth, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, including five wins at the tournament to claim the national title. This marks the program’s first national title since 1983.
Mayor Dillon Meek and the city of Waco will host the team, which will arrive shortly before 6 p.m. There will be a brief program honoring the team after it arrives.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.
LaSalle overlay district town hall
The LaSalle Avenue Steering Committee is hosting an in-person Town Hall meeting regarding the LaSalle Avenue Overlay District at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. An overview of the LaSalle Avenue Overlay District project will be provided with an opportunity for questions and answers.
Call 750-5750 for a link to participate virtually.
Health fair Wednesday
Representatives of nearly 20 health care providers, clinics, hospitals and care facilities will be at a health fair scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be at Living Springs Village Memory Care, located at 8601 Old McGregor Road.
For more information, contact Martina Reyna at 9987-0241 or mreyna@livingspringsvillage.com.
St. Joseph's annual picnic
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road, Axtell, hosts its annual picnic on June 27, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A barbecue lunch with all the trimmings is $12.
The picnic also features a live auction, bingo, children's games, country store, jewelry booth and refreshments.
For more information, email fbaker3917@gmail. com or call 709-2222.
Styrofoam recycling event July 11
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-through Styrofoam recycling event, Sunday, July 11, from 1-5 p.m., in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
