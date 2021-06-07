Waco-area news briefs: City hosts celebration Tuesday for champion MCC baseball team

City celebrates MCC title

The City of Waco and McLennan Community College will celebrate the Highlander baseball team's 2021 JUCO World Series Championship on Tuesday at The Backyard, 511 S, Eighth, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, including five wins at the tournament to claim the national title. This marks the program’s first national title since 1983.

Mayor Dillon Meek and the city of Waco will host the team, which will arrive shortly before 6 p.m. There will be a brief program honoring the team after it arrives.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.

LaSalle overlay district town hall

The LaSalle Avenue Steering Committee is hosting an in-person Town Hall meeting regarding the LaSalle Avenue Overlay District at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. An overview of the LaSalle Avenue Overlay District project will be provided with an opportunity for questions and answers.