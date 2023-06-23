Microchip, vaccine clinic

The city of Waco will host a free microchip and pet vaccination event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Northern Gateway park, 704 Park Lake Drive.

Pets of all Waco and McLennan County residents can receive a free distemper adenovirus parvo parainfluenza (DAPP) vaccination and a free microchip. Also, pets of Waco residents can receive free rabies vaccinations if spayed/neutered. For those who do not live in the city of Waco or whose pets are not spayed or neutered, the rabies vaccine will cost $10 per pet.

Attendees should bring a water bill or driver’s license for proof of residence.

Cooling stations

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents through Monday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

The center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day, except for Thursday, when it will open at 12:30. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available onsite. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

The Salvation Army has also opened a cooling station at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. The facility will operate during peak heat hours and provide a comfortable environment for residents to cool down and protect themselves from the potential risks associated with high temperatures.

The Salvation Army Cooling Station will provide access to clean drinking water.

The Salvation Army also has large indoor fans to give to qualified families. Please send those needing a fan to 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season. If interested, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Doris Miller ceremony

The city of Waco will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. to officially open the new Doris Miller Community Center.

The facility is located at 1020 Elm Ave. in the former Doris Miller YMCA building on the old Paul Quinn College campus.

The open house features free food, self-guided tours of the facility and activities for kids. This is a great opportunity to check out the center, meet staff and learn more about the programming and activities that will be available.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub, tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Call 254 757 5180 and ask for the Master Gardener office.