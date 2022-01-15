Waco-area news briefs: City, MCC closed Monday; trash service pushed to Wednesday

Knights blood drive

Knights of Columbus Council #13902, in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White Blood Center, is sponsoring a blood drive Sunday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the parish hall in Westphalia. A free pancake and sausage breakfast will be available from 9-10:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment go to bswblood.com. Walk-ins will be accepted.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Monday, and collection will be pushed back to Wednesday.

Waco Transit System will operate as usual on Monday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be open.

Mission Waco MLK event

Mission Waco will host its annual event Monday, January 17th, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.