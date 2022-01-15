 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: City, MCC closed Monday; trash service pushed to Wednesday
Knights blood drive

Knights of Columbus Council #13902, in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White Blood Center, is sponsoring a blood drive Sunday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the parish hall in Westphalia. A free pancake and sausage breakfast will be available from 9-10:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment go to bswblood.com. Walk-ins will be accepted.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Monday, and collection will be pushed back to Wednesday.

Waco Transit System will operate as usual on Monday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be open.

Mission Waco MLK event

Mission Waco will host its annual event Monday, January 17th, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Performances and speakers are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to a free lunch at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. A panel of local church leaders will speak from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by participation in a variety of community service projects from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

There is no cost and anyone can attend any portion of the day. Email groups@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900 for more information.

MCC campus closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Classes resume Tuesday.

For more information, call 254-299-8622 or visit www.mclennan.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

