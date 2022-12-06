Waco-area news briefs: City of Hewitt to host Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Midway Independent School District Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

There will be a presentation by OTJ Brazos Gateway Architects. For more information, call 254-652-9056.

Farm, ranch seminar

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will have its District 8 Farm & Ranch Seminar from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Building, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road.

Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to renew and recertify their license; including two hours of laws and regulations, two hours of Integrated Pest Management, and any mix of these and general hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits. Thursday's seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight CEUs.

Program registration cost is $60. To register, call the Extension office at 254-757-5180.

Service of Consolation

A Service of Consolation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.

Christmas reminds many of loss, grief and loneliness. People who find themselves feeling weary this Christmas season are invited to attend for a time of quiet reflection, candle lighting and remembrance.

Lions Club pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Bereaved parents group

The Waco "While We're Waiting" Support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those who have lost a child at any age are welcome. For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.