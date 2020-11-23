Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco announces holiday closure schedule

City releases holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:

• Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Convenience Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs Center on Saturday.

• The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

• Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day; however, the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Medicaid service will not be available on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, Waco Transit System will provide Medicaid service on Sunday, November 22. Normal operations will resume on Friday, November 27. Transit Administration offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.