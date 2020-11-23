 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco announces holiday closure schedule
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco announces holiday closure schedule

  • 0

City releases holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:

• Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Convenience Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs Center on Saturday.

• The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

• Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day; however, the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Medicaid service will not be available on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, Waco Transit System will provide Medicaid service on Sunday, November 22. Normal operations will resume on Friday, November 27. Transit Administration offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

• Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The attractions will all re-open on Friday.

MCC closed for Thanksgiving

McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Friday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:

Tuesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru.; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, walk-up.

Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert