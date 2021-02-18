Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco asks public to conserve water, report leaks

Report all water leaks

The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.

That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.

The city’s second water treatment plant came back online Tuesday, but disinformation circulating statewide has caused many customers to start hoarding water, causing pressure to drop. The city is asking for customers to conserve water as much as possible in the coming days to keep pressure at acceptable levels and avoid boil orders.

COVID-19 testing to resume Monday

Free COVID-19 testing in the area coordinated by The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing, is suspended because of the winter storm challenges and will resume Monday. Preregistration is required at covidwaco.com.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, drive-thru; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

