Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco asks public to conserve water, report leaks

Report all water leaks
The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.
That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.
The city’s second water treatment plant came back online Tuesday, but disinformation circulating statewide has caused many customers to start hoarding water, causing pressure to drop. The city is asking for customers to conserve water as much as possible in the coming days to keep pressure at acceptable levels and avoid boil orders.
COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
Free COVID-19 testing in the area coordinated by The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing, is suspended because of the winter storm challenges and will resume Monday. Preregistration is required at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, drive-thru; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Warming stations
Numerous warming stations are open this week around the Waco area for temporary shelter from the cold. Check with individual institutions for details and hours.
The city of Waco lists warming stations at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, entering from 2900 W. Waco Drive.
Others include Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340 in Bellmead; Robinson Elementary School, 151 Peplow Drive; Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road; St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 504 W. Spruce St. in West; and First Baptist Church of Lorena, 308 Center St., for elderly and at-risk residents.
Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, offers a warming center and asks residents to call 652-1491 to reserve space. A Salvation Army warming station is at 300 Webster Ave; call 733-0474. Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.
