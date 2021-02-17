Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco asks public to report water leaks

Report all water leaks

The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.

That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.

The city's second water treatment plant came back online Tuesday, but disinformation circulating statewide has caused many customers to start hoarding water, causing pressure to drop. The city is asking for customers to conserve water as much as possible over the next two days to keep pressure at acceptable levels and avoid boil orders.

Warming stations

Numerous warming stations are open this week around the Waco area for temporary shelter from the cold. Check with individual institutions for details and hours.

The city of Waco lists warming stations at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, entering from 2900 W. Waco Drive.