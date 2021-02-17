Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco asks public to report water leaks

Report all water leaks
The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.
That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.
The city's second water treatment plant came back online Tuesday, but disinformation circulating statewide has caused many customers to start hoarding water, causing pressure to drop. The city is asking for customers to conserve water as much as possible over the next two days to keep pressure at acceptable levels and avoid boil orders.
Warming stations
Numerous warming stations are open this week around the Waco area for temporary shelter from the cold. Check with individual institutions for details and hours.
The city of Waco lists warming stations at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.; and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, entering from 2900 W. Waco Drive.
Others include Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340 in Bellmead; Robinson Elementary School, 151 Peplow Drive; Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road; St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 504 W. Spruce St. in West; and First Baptist Church of Lorena, 308 Center St., for elderly and at-risk residents.
Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, offers a warming center and asks residents to call 652-1491 to reserve space. A Salvation Army warming station is at 300 Webster Ave; call 733-0474. Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.
Thursday trash service
Because of the weather, the city of Waco has suspended residential and commercial trash collection for Thursday. A makeup day has not been announced. The landfill will remain open. For more information, call 299-2612.
Area water boil orders
Because of conditions that have caused loss of pressure during the icy weather conditions, water customers of the Mooreville Water Supply Corp., Levi Water System and the city of Riesel are under mandatory boil orders from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. All water should be brought to a vigorous boil, boiled for 2 minutes and cooled before consumption, until further notice.
