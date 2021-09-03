Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco attractions open on Labor Day

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule through Sunday is as follows:

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Church, 901 Colcord Ave.

Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Loving Kindness Ministries, 3220 N. 15th St.

Monday Tribune-Herald online only

Monday’s Tribune-Herald will publish online only, in observance of Labor Day. The digital edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com. Regular print publication and office hours will resume Tuesday.

Crawford Homecoming parade

A Crawford Homecoming Parade will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Crawford High School varsity cheerleaders. Line-up will start at 6:30.