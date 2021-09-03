Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco attractions open on Labor Day

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule through Sunday is as follows:
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Church, 901 Colcord Ave.
- Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Loving Kindness Ministries, 3220 N. 15th St.
Monday Tribune-Herald online only
Monday’s Tribune-Herald will publish online only, in observance of Labor Day. The digital edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com. Regular print publication and office hours will resume Tuesday.
Crawford Homecoming parade
A Crawford Homecoming Parade will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Crawford High School varsity cheerleaders. Line-up will start at 6:30.
All parade participants and spectators are invited to attend a pep rally and senior slideshow immediately after the parade in the high school gym.
For more information, email Angie Slaughter at cheer@crawford-isd.net.
Parade entry forms are due by noon Tuesday in the high school office.
City attractions open Monday
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Park will remain open Monday.
City of Waco offices, landfill and public libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up on Wednesday in the city of Waco.
