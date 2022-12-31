Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday

Kitchen volunteers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7.

To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

YMCA coding class

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will start a coding class Jan. 7 as part of its science, technology, engineering, arts and math program.

The class will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in January. It is open to ages 8-15.

Cost is $100 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Registration ends Monday.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

City offices closed

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for New Year’s Day.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Sunday. Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open.

Waco Rotary Club

The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Tuesday in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Nick Florence, former Baylor University quarterback and now Baylor director of development, will discuss the latest on the 7,000-seat mixed-use Foster Pavilion, which will be home to Baylor's basketball teams and, in conjunction with the city of Waco, be used for a variety of events and concerts.

The meeting is free. Lunch costs $20, and reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Waco Stars Dance Club

The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will return to dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.

Former dancers and new interested dancers are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 254-715-2749.

E-edition Monday

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. Office hours resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Trib will publish only an electronic edition Monday. It is available to all print and digital subscribers. Print customers who have not yet activated their digital subscription may do so for no additional charge at wacotrib.com under the Customer Service menu.