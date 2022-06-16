Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco parks survey available to residents

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. The college will reopen Tuesday.

Tarleton State University-Waco will be open Monday for regular business hours.

Financial literacy classes

Free financial literacy classes are offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Caritas, 300 S. 15th St.

For information or to sign up for a class, contact Janie Ramon at 254-753-4593, ext. 226, or jramon@caritas-waco.org.

Juneteenth voter registration

The Waco NAACP and the Project VIER Coalition will hold a Juneteenth voter registration drive Sunday. Volunteers will blanket churches around Waco to register voters. To have your church participate, email waconaacp@gmail.com or text 254-733-5261.

The group encourages all voters to re-register with their driver’s licenses and last four digits of their Social Security numbers to avoid having their mail-ballot applications and mail ballots rejected.

Father’s Day brunch

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Father’s Day brunch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Medicare enrollment class

An educational meeting for new Medicare enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Parks survey available

The city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a brief survey to better understand the recreational program and facility needs of Waco residents.

To participate, go to surveymonkey.com/r/wacoparks.

