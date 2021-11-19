Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco scrap tire collection Saturday

Selling fruitcakes
Men of First Methodist Church of Waco are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Christmas Eve in an Airstream trailer across from the church at Cobbs Drive and Lake Air Drive.
They are also selling Corsicana mammoth pecan halves for $10 a pound. All proceeds support local charities.
For more information, call 254-292-8848.
Scrap tire collection day
The city of Waco will hold a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only.
Residents can preregister online at forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and photo ID. Without preregistration, a current Waco water bill will be required. Maximum tire size is 24 inches with a limit of 10 per household. Other rules include no tires on rims or wheels, no tires from businesses and no off-road tires or other treads from skid steers or earth movers.
For more information, call 254-299-2612.
Register for free meal
First Methodist Waco is giving away 100 Thanksgiving dinners including a turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and dessert. The first 100 people to register at Firstwaco.com will receive their meals at a drive-thru from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2801 Robinson Drive.
For more information, call 254-772-5630.
Holiday specials Wednesday
The Waco Tribune-Herald will produce only an electronic edition Thursday, Nov. 25. All holiday inserts will be included in the Wednesday, Nov. 24 edition.
