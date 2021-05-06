Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco seeks public input on master plan for trail system

May vaccination clinic hours
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. every Thursday this month at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in addition to earlier clinics on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The clinics are free and open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-1890.
This month’s vaccination schedule at the Waco Convention Center:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Moderna vaccine
- 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Moderna vaccine
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Moderna vaccine
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Medicare Education Class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.
End Alzheimer's car wash
Comfort Keepers of Waco will have a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 6008, at 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt.
Donations will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 2 in Brazos Park East.
For more information, call Comfort Keepers at 254-523-4234.
City seeks input on trails plan
The city of Waco is preparing a Waco Citywide Trails Master Plan to expand and improve the community’s trail system, and a survey to gather initial public input is now available.
Residents are encouraged to complete the survey and provide feedback on how the trail user experience can be enhanced.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WacoTrailsMasterPlan.
The survey will take about 10-15 minutes to complete, and answers will remain confidential. Information will not be sold or used for solicitation.
For more information, call the parks and recreation office at 254-750-5980.
