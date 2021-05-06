Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco seeks public input on master plan for trail system

End Alzheimer's car wash

Comfort Keepers of Waco will have a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 6008, at 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt.

Donations will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 2 in Brazos Park East.

For more information, call Comfort Keepers at 254-523-4234.

City seeks input on trails plan

The city of Waco is preparing a Waco Citywide Trails Master Plan to expand and improve the community’s trail system, and a survey to gather initial public input is now available.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey and provide feedback on how the trail user experience can be enhanced.

The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WacoTrailsMasterPlan.

The survey will take about 10-15 minutes to complete, and answers will remain confidential. Information will not be sold or used for solicitation.

For more information, call the parks and recreation office at 254-750-5980.

