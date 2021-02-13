Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco suspends trash collection Monday and Tuesday

Waco trash collection suspended
Because of the weather, the city of Waco has suspended residential and commercial trash collection for Monday and Tuesday.
Monday collection will be rescheduled to Wednesday. Tuesday collection will be rescheduled to Saturday. Thursday and Friday collection will go on as scheduled.
Gray carts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of service. Brush and green cart service will be canceled for the week.
The Solid Waste Operation Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday. Both facilities resume normal hours Wednesday.
The city of Waco landfill will remain open as usual. For more information, call 299-2612.
Free COVID-19 testing available
Free COVID-19 testing is available to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru.
Because of the weather, participants should check covidwaco.com for any updates before leaving for their appointment.
Salvation Army warming station
The Salvation Army provides a warming station at its community kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., on days when the high temperature fails to reach 40 degrees.
For more information, call 733-0474.
Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.
Weather cancels events
Waco Newcomers and Neighbors has canceled its Wednesday lunch meeting because of weather. The next meeting will be March 17.
Pro-Life Waco also has canceled its Sunday meeting because of weather.
Ash Wednesday services
St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will have Ash Wednesday services at 8 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Distribution of ashes will take place at all three services.
