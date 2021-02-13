Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco suspends trash collection Monday and Tuesday

Waco trash collection suspended

Because of the weather, the city of Waco has suspended residential and commercial trash collection for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday collection will be rescheduled to Wednesday. Tuesday collection will be rescheduled to Saturday. Thursday and Friday collection will go on as scheduled.

Grey carts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of service. Brush and green cart service will be canceled for the week.

The Solid Waste Operation Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday. Both facilities resume normal hours Wednesday.

The city of Waco Landfill will remain open as usual. For more information, call 299-2612.

Free COVID-19 testing available

Free COVID-19 testing is available to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.