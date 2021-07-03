Waco-area news briefs: City offices close for holiday; museums, golf course open

City offices closed for holiday
City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
The landfill will be open during normal business hours. Monday’s trash collection will be serviced Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.
Waco Transit buses and Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday, as will the La Salle-Circle Shuttle.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will remain open Sunday and Monday.
Junior League recruiting members
The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members starting at 6 p.m. July 12 at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
The event is free. For information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.
City reminder: Don't leave dogs in cars
The city of Waco is reminding residents it is against the law to leave dogs in cars unattended. Animals in yards must have access to water and shelter.
Violations can be reported to 254-750-1765.
Tribune-Herald online only Monday
The Waco Tribune-Herald will publish online-only Monday in observance of Independence Day. The print edition will resume Tuesday. Print subscribers who have not yet activated their digital subscription can do so under the Subscriber Services option at wacotrib.com.
Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday.
Miss West Pageant Sunday
The Miss West Pageant will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 4819, 715 S. Reagan St. in West.
For more information, email the Front Street Women's League at fswlwest@gmail.com.
